Monday, October 9, 2023 – The political temperature in Mt. Kenya is heating up and the ground is slowly shifting to the disadvantage of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

So hostile is the ground that Kikuyus don’t want to have anything to do with Ruto or his allies due to unfulfilled promises.

This became evident after Raila Odinga’s man and former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was forced to intervene and save former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega from a hostile crowd.

Kega was addressing a political rally in Ruiru Stadium, Kiambu but was booed down as people demanded him to get off stage.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP tried to call for Mt Kenya unity but the crowd was hearing none of it.

When Maina Njenga took the microphone from Kega, the crowd calmed down to listen to the politician.

“You heard President William Ruto and Raila Odinga were together in Mombasa. Do you know what they said?” Njenga asked the crowd.

In unison, they remarked that they did not know the details of the discussion between the Head of State and the Azimio leader.

Njenga reasoned then that if Ruto met the opposition leader, then the crowd should also give Kega airtime to hear what he had to state.

“Listen to Kanini Kega by all means whether you like him or not,” Maina Njenga directed the crowd while giving Kega the microphone back.

The former Kieni MP was then able to continue with his speech on how Mt Kenya should have a unity of purpose.

Kanini Kega further appreciated Maina Njenga for calming the crowd noting that the two had been friends for a long period of time.

Kega had been a staunch supporter of Raila Odinga heading to the 2022 general election but dumped him and joined Ruto after Baba lost.

The Kenyan DAILY POST