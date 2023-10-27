Friday October 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on the spot for launching fake maize flour in Homa Bay.

Raila officially launched the Kigoto maize milling plant in Suba, Homa Bay County, in November 2022.

The plant was started by former Governor Cyprian Awiti in 2014 before his successor Gladys Wanga’s administration completed it.

Speaking after the opening of the factory, Raila said the factory would ‘strengthen the economy’ of the Nyanza region.

“We in Azimio’s wing are fighting for the third liberation and because of this I opened the Kigoto corn milling factory,” Raila said.

However, less than a year after its official launch by opposition leader Raila Odinga, the Kigoto maize milling plant is at risk of closure over quality issues.

This was after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) report on September 13, 2023, revealed that samples obtained from the products failed to meet the required standards.

Reports from the Kebs laboratory test report showed that the Mokwa maize flour had high aflatoxin content of 19.46 against the required maximum of 10.

As such, Kebs Regional manager for Lake region Bernard Sindani, accused the plant of contravening the Standards Act Cap 496 of Laws of Kenya.

Sindani in a letter asked the milling plant to take “correctional and corrective actions immediately.”

“These are major non-compliance affecting the performance of the product, health, and safety of the product. You shall take corrective and correctional action immediately,” the letter read in part.

He further ordered the immediate recall of the entire affected batch from the market stating that failure to do so would attract legal action.

“Kindly note it is your responsibility ensure that as a manufacturer to ensure that manufactured products comply with the requirements of the applicable standards,” the letter added.

The firm that was opened by Raila is also facing challenges dealing with its suppliers and consultants, a situation that now puts the project at great risk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST