Friday, October 13, 2023 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has opposed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government’s plan to send 1000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

In a statement on Thursday, the Raila Odinga-led party termed the move as opportunistic and ‘going against the ideals of Pan-Africanism’.

“We believe that the choice to deploy a Kenyan police officer to head the MSS Mission in Haiti is misguided, driven by opportunity, and undermines the essence of Pan-Africanism.

The Orange Party further argued the move contradicts the constitutional mandate as defined in Article 244.

It pointed out that Kenya’s National Police, established under Article 244 of the constitution, is primarily responsible for maintaining national security and does not have an external mandate.

“We believe the decision to deploy Kenya’s police officer to head the MSS Mission in Haiti is ill-advised, opportunistic and undermines the spirit of Pan- Africanism,” said ODM in a statement.

The party urged the government to prioritize addressing ongoing security challenges within the country, particularly in regions such as Sondu, Lamu, the North Rift, along the Somali border, and the Lake Victoria islands, before diverting resources to support Haiti.

