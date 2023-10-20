Friday, October 20, 2023 – A section of leaders allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has threatened to paralyze business next week if the National Assembly Speaker does not effect changes in the minority leadership.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, accused the Speaker of taking them in circles over a decision to have nominated MP Sabina Chege removed as the Deputy Minority Whip.

The position was to be taken by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

According to Wandayi, Wetang’ula, despite a court ruling last week dismissing the earlier case lodged against the changes, has failed to implement the ruling.

“On 11th October 2023, the designated Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Mark Mwenje, brought to the attention of the Speaker the ruling delivered on 9th October. The Speaker guided that he needed to see the said ruling first before acting on it,” the lawmaker stated.

“On 17th October 2023, the Speaker was duly served with the full ruling whereupon the Speaker ordered the same to be certified by the court before he could act on it.”

“Later, on the same day, 17th October 2023, the speaker was duly served with a certified copy of the court order delivered on October 9, 2023,”

Wandayi demanded that the Speaker implement the changes before they resort to other means of having their voices heard.

“If the court order issued on October 19 is not effected by the Speaker and Mwenje is allowed to carry out his duty then there will be no business in the House of Parliament on Thursday when the House resumes sittings,” Wandayi said.

Wandayi was flanked by Kathiani Member of Parliament, Robert Mbui who also said the opposition will paralyse business next week if Wetangula fails to evict Sabina from the minority leader position.

