Sunday, October 15, 2023 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants has come to the defense of Brian Mwenda amid growing criticism against him for practising law without attending law school.

In a comment on his X platform on Saturday, Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof . Makau Mutua, drew parallels between Mwenda’s escapades in the corridors of justice and great legal minds across the world who practiced law pretty well despite having never set foot in a law school.

The lawyer said Mwenda can practice law without going to law school as has activist and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah done over the years.

“One doesn’t have to go to law school to practice law. Abraham Lincoln, one of America’s greatest presidents never went to college, let alone law school, although he became a very good lawyer through apprenticeship. Robert H Jackson, the Prosecutor of Nazis at Nuremberg, never went to law school, although he became a great jurist,” Mutua said.

“He rose to become US Solicitor General, Attorney General, and Justice of the US Supreme Court — the only person to occupy all three offices. So, Mwenda can successfully practice law without going to law school, as has my friend Okiya Omtatah.”

Mutua, nonetheless, advised Mwenda to attend law classes if he wished to practice law.

