Monday, October 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has moved to derail the ongoing bipartisan talks yet again.

This is after he rejected President William Ruto’s move to include the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) as experts in the talks on issues touching on the cost of living and economy.

In a statement, Raila, through his Party ODM, opposed a decision by the Kenya Kwanza team to include the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the talks.

ODM argued that the two bodies have in the past offered advice that contributed to the country’s problems.

“We express profound concern regarding the participation of institutions such as the World Bank and IMF for expert input,” read part of the statement.

The two institutions were set to offer expert opinions on how to deal with the high cost of living in the country.

ODM has emphasized that it would stand firm and not accept any deal that does not address the cost of living.

In talks scheduled for Tuesday, the Opposition wants to address the high cost of living before agreeing on other agendas.

The party believes that the success of the talks is pegged on addressing matters affecting Kenyans.

“It is with a sense of disquiet that we have noted recent attempts by the opposing side to downplay the critical importance of addressing the cost of living. We must emphasize that the high cost of living remains our top priority and is non-negotiable for us,” read the statement in parts.

ODM further chided the government for increasing prices of basic commodities like fuel which has increased the burden on citizens.

Also, ODM raised issues with the introduction of more taxes.

