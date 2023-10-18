Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto to stop the ongoing demolitions in Athi River, Machakos County.

Speaking on Wednesday, Raila said people have suffered huge losses following the demolitions which began on Friday last week.

The former Prime Minister asked the government to share plans for compensating the victims whose property has been lost and how they will be settled.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration must immediately halt any further demolitions.

“It must share with the victims and the country the immediate plans to pay compensation for property that has been unlawfully destroyed and to find alternative settlement for the victims,” Raila said.

The ODM leader also demanded that individuals behind the fraudulent selling of the East African Portland Cement land be investigated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST