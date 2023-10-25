Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga can be termed as a genius like the late German Physicist Albert Einstein over what has happened inside Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

When Ruto increased the price of fuel to a record high mid-this year, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, urged Kenyans to boycott fueling their cars and instead walk to work or carpool.

Following Raila Odinga’s announcement, KRA on Tuesday said oil revenue has dropped by Sh 12.9 billion

Oil revenues collection by the taxman recorded a performance rate of 84.8 percent in July-September 2023 (or a deficit of Sh12.9 billion against target), and a decline of 8.6 percent over July – September 2022 collections.

“The high fuel prices have caused a decline in fuel revenues. Fuel consumption has actually declined by five percent for diesel and 3.7 percent for petrol” said KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

In particular, volumes of diesel, kerosene-type jet fuel, illuminating kerosene, and other oil products declined by 19.5 percent, 6.6 percent, 59.7 percent and 24.8 percent. Respectively.

However, the volume of petrol grew by 1.6 percent.

