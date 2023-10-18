Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – A section of Garissa County leaders have asked the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to probe former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over inciting remarks he made on Saturday.

Raila, who spoke in Kabati, Kitui County, during the homecoming ceremony of Kitui Senator Enock Wambua, without specifically mentioning the name, fingered a particular community for inter-communal conflicts.

Odinga further linked the previous attacks that occurred between the Akamba and Somali communities to a senior official in the government.

“I know that you have a problem here where people from the other side cross the border and come over here with their camels and armed with weapons,” Raila said.

“Many are the times when we have heard and seen innocent people killed by individuals armed with firearms. Unfortunately, all this happens while the government is there, “ Raila added.

But reacting to the statement, Garissa county leaders led by Fafi MP Salah Yakub and his Garissa Township counterpart Dekow Mohamed, said that such utterances were likely to trigger clashes between the two neighbouring communities.

“It was unfortunate and uncalled for a person of Raila’s stature to utter such utterances which he knows can likely cause disharmony among the two communities. We want the relevant agencies to move with speed and take action against him,” Yakub said

“As pastoralists, we move far and wide in search of water and pasture for our animals. Our people don’t have to ask for permission from anybody.

“For someone to wake up and start accusing us of being killers, action must be taken against him,” Dekow Mohamed said on his part

