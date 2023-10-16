Monday, October 16, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has hinted that he may endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for the top seat during the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in Bondo on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony for his brother, Siaya senator Oburu Oginga, Raila praised Kalonzo, terming him a trusted ally.

The former prime minister hinted at backing Kalonzo to face off with President William Ruto in the 2027 contest.

“Twice Kalonzo was on my side, and our victory was stolen. He has been steadfast. Even in the last election, he was not given the mantle as the presidential candidate, but he stood with us. He has a good heart, is hardworking and one you can trust him, he is also a Christian. He is trustworthy and loving,” Raila said.

Without declaring that he would retire from active politics, the former prime minister said Kalonzo was better than Ruto.

“I heard Ruto saying that I will not vie, and he is comparing himself to Kalonzo. I want to tell Ruto that Kalonzo is better than him. We are seeing the games you (Ruto) are playing and we want to tell you that among us, someone will vie,” he added.

