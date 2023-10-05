Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has finally admitted that he met with President William Ruto in Mombasa in a meeting organised by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Raila Odinga, who has been denying the existence of the meeting for months, admitted meeting the Head of State in the presence of Obasanjo.

“We were only three of us in the room. There was Obasanjo, Ruto and myself. Obasanjo was sitting in the middle, Ruto there, and I was here in one room. It took place not in the state house but on some other premises,” Raila said

This may cement what Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been saying Raila met Ruto in Mombasa and he was ‘sorted’ with money by the head of state.

Raila has for months been denying that he met Ruto and even asked Gachagua to name the venue of the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST