Friday, October 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered yet another career-threatening blow.

This is after another ODM Governor dumped him and joined President William Ruto’s camp.

Turkana Governor Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai has announced that he is ditching Raila’s ODM to support Ruto.

The governor, who was elected on the ODM ticket, remarked that he would work with and campaign for the president.

Speaking during the Turkana Cultural and Tourism Festival in Lodwar Town, the governor stated that he was being threatened by unnamed individuals for his close association with Ruto.

“I am voted by Turkana County people. Those who are making threats that the Turkana Governor is working with the President, who told them that is a crime?” he remarked.

He added that not only would he support the President’s development agenda, but he would also campaign for him in 2027.

“I will work with you now and in the future. I will bring you Turkana votes. There’s no bargain about that,” Lomorukai vowed.

The first-term governor stated that he was keen to make sure that Ruto got at least 80 per cent of the votes from the six sub-counties in Turkana.

Lomorukai remarked that he had decided to work with the President due to his service delivery.

The decamping of Lomorukai is a big blow to the ODM party and its party leader Raila Odinga as he was among the few elected politicians under the political outfit in Rift Valley County.

It is also a blow to Raila Odinga as Turkana has been predominantly his stronghold.

The governor revealed that he was seeking to succeed Ruto as president of Kenya once he finishes his term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST