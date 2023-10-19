Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has expelled Turkana County Governor, Jeremiah Lomorukai, from the party.

In a letter to the Governor, ODM stated that it had expelled the Governor after a petitioner linked him to President William Ruto.

“The Party receives this letter calling for the expulsion of the Governor of Turkana Jeremiah Napotikan Lomorukai from the party.”

“Necessary action shall be taken following the Constitution of the party and the relevant laws that govern political parties,” the party said.

The petitioner identified as Gad Aguko said Lomorukai broke the party constitution and violated the Political Parties Act by associating with the ruling coalition No. 11 of 2012.

The expulsion of Lomorukai also came days after Raila was denied a chance to address the crowd during the Turkana Cultural festival held last week.

Raila addressed the media at the Lodwar airstrip and condemned the act which he blamed on a senior county leader.

“I lead a political party and when I come people want me to talk.”

“It’s stupidity to deny me an opportunity to speak to people,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST