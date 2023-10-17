Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Chelsea footballer, Raheem Sterling’s ex-girlfriend and former Playboy model, Tabby Brown has died aged 38.

The model and dancer who grew up in South London also dated footballer Mario Balotelli.

Before her death she worked for Playboy and took part in Channel 5’s reality dating show, The Bachelor, alongside appearing in big advertisement campaigns for Canon, Virgin Atlantic, Lynx and AXE.

Brown reportedly had a lavish hotel stay in Manchester with Raheem Sterling who is now in a relationship with Paige Milian back in March 2016.

The model dated Italian footballer Mario Balotelli for seven months following their initial meeting in 2011.

Speaking in 2013 to The Mirror, he said: ‘I really fell for Mario – against my better judgment.

‘He told me he wanted us to settle down and have a family. Then I found out he was having a baby with his ex, there were constant stories about him partying with other women, and all the “she’s just a friend” texts.

‘So I ended it in November. Mario couldn’t believe it and thought he could sweet-talk me into going back to him.

‘When he realised there was no chance he took it very badly. But that’s because Mario has never been dumped by a woman before. He’s used to getting exactly what he wants.’