Monday, October 30, 2023 – Punch stats from the Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou fight have revealed that the British boxer was the winner after their clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning, October 29.

Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter Ngannou knocked down the World heavyweight champion in round three of their fight. An unshaken Fury was able to continue the fight that went through the full 10 rounds.

Fury, the unbeaten holder of one of the sport’s most prestigious belts, narrowly avoided a first defeat at the hands of his 37-year-old opponent who had never boxed professionally before.

The British boxer, however, managed to beat Ngannou on a split decision in the non-title fight.

One judge scored 95-94 for Ngannou, while two other judges scored 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury.

After the outcome of the fight, many online said Ngannou was robbed because he fought better than Fury.

According to Compubox, Fury landed 71 of his 223 total punches – almost one in three – while Ngannou managed to score with 59 from 231 attempted.

Fury also landed more punches than his opponent in six of ten rounds, with Ngannou being the more active fighter in the third, fourth, and eighth rounds with round seven equal.

Though Fury did enjoy the edge in total punches landed, Ngannou landed more power punches than the lineal heavyweight champion, with 37 to Fury’s 32.

EFF POWELL’S SCORECARD

ROUND 1 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou

ROUND 2 – Fury 9-10 Ngannou

ROUND 3 – Fury 8-10 Ngannou

ROUND 4 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou

ROUND 5 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou

ROUND 6 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou

ROUND 7 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou

ROUND 8 – Fury 9-10 Ngannou

ROUND 9 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou

ROUND 10 – Fury 10-9 Ngannou