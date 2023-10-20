Friday, October 20, 2023 – Manchester United and England defender, Harry Maguire has come out in support of under-fire Jordan Henderson after he was booed by England fans during the side’s international friendly versus Australia at Wembley.

Henderson has been facing criticism ever since he swapped his role as Liverpool skipper for the Saudi Pro League, joining Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in July for a reported £700k per week deal.

Maguire, who has been jeered by Manchester United and England supporters, feels those who slammed Henderson “aren’t England fans”.

Maguire told Sky Sports on Wednesday, October 18;

“Proper England fans don’t boo players. Don’t boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for them and the fans and their families. I know a lot of top, top England fans and I know the England fans who have been with me ever since my debut.”

They’re right behind me and they’re right behind Jordan as well. You heard a lot of cheers and yes, a few jeers, but they aren’t England fans.”

Henderson joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in the close season. His switch has been widely criticised as many pointed out his previous public support for the LGBT community.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern country, where Henderson will be seen playing in the near future. The 33-year-old was booed extensively in England’s 1-0 win over Australia in the international friendly and the same incident followed in England’s 3-1 win over Italy, following which they secured Euro 2024 spot.

Henderson, meanwhile, has remained committed to playing for England and leading the side despite the boos and criticism.

“It’s not nice, your own fans, if they were booing. But listen, people have got their own opinions,” Henderson told Sky Sports. “…it won’t change who I am and what I do for this team and for my country. I give absolutely everything every time. “I still want to play for England for as long as I possibly can and give everything for the team, for my country,” he opined.