Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan author and scholar, Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o, has blasted President William Ruto for authorising the sending of 1,000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

Last week, Ruto announced that his Government will send 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean nation to help it battle street gangs that have made the country ungovernable.

Prof Ngugi who is currently a distinguished professor at the University of California, Irvine campus, disapproved of these plans saying Ruto is ignorant of the history of the Caribbean country and the black man.

The towering literature giant further said it is a shame for Ruto to send police officers to Haiti because no sane black man would do that.

“They have agreed to take 1,000 police officers to Haiti”

“Now, anybody who knows the history of Haiti, any black person would not do that.”

“I feel teary! I just can’t believe a Kenyan is doing this.”

“There is something wrong in the mind of such a leader,” Ngugi said in a post uploaded on X by poet and playwright Adipo Sidang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST