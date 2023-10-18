Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held bilateral talks, on the sidelines of the Belt and Roads summit.

According to China’s assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, the leaders agreed that cooperation between the two countries has been rewarding.

They also agreed to further strengthen the strategic working relationship between the two countries.

“Over the past decade, China and Kenya together built the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and the oil terminal at Port of Mombasa, among other projects,” Chunying said.

Before the bilateral meeting, Ruto said Kenya, this year marks 60 years of warm, deep, and dynamic friendship with the People’s Republic of China.

He said it is this friendship that makes Kenya a key participant in the BRI and the GDI.

“This friendship has lasted from the difficult days of our liberation struggle, and the early days of independence, all the way to the present era of rapid socioeconomic development,” Ruto said.

The president said BRI projects have greatly transformed connectivity within Kenya by making greater productivity and efficiency possible.

The meeting between Ruto and Xi came hours after Azimio One Kenya leaders and apologists claimed that the Chinese president refused to meet Ruto during the meeting due to his dalliance with the West.

