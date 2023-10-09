Monday, October 09, 2023 – US President Joe Biden has been slammed for holding a BBQ at the White House as Hamas holds Americans hostage and kills at least four during their surprise attack on Israel which has left 700 Israelis dead.

A pool reporter overheard a band playing from the White House lawn while pro-Palestine protesters picketed outside the gates, chanting ‘Free Palestine’ and demanding the US cut aid to Israel.

The reporter questioned why they could hear the band, and a spokesperson replied: ‘The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence staff and their families.

Biden has made no public statement on the attack other than confirmation of a phone call between himself and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and news of the barbecue triggered outrage online.

‘At least FOUR Americans are presumed dead in Israel and Joe Biden is too busy having a BBQ party at the White House to care,’ podcaster Joey Mannarino raged online. ‘That guy is truly sick.’

Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for Senator Josh Hawley, wrote: ‘Biden is literally at a BBQ with a live band rn he’s not closely monitoring anything except maybe the chicken on his plate.’

Steve Guest noted the National Security Council had said the president was ‘monitoring the situation closely’ while at the same time having a barbecue.

It comes as Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog confirmed earlier reporting that multiple Americans are missing after the Hamas attack.

Later Sunday, at least four Americans were confirmed dead.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 100 hostages while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reporting more than 700 Israeli’s dead with 2,150 injured.

The terrorists gunned down as many revelers as possible and horrifying photos emerged of bodies piled up in a tent at the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip.

Authorities believe 260 people were massacred at the event at which between 3-4,000 people were in attendance.

The full horror of what unfolded at the dance festival became clear as drone footage from above allowed for a birds eye view of the site.

An American man sent a chilling text message to his parents while he attended a desert party in Israel moments before Hamas terrorists launched their brutal surprise attack.

Hersh Golberg-Polin, 23, texted his mother and father ‘I love you, I’m sorry’ at 8.11am on Saturday – as callous Palestinian militants declared war on Israel, took dozens of people as hostage and killed hundreds during the Jewish high holiday.

