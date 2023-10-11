Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A video of a little girl smoking shisha has surfaced on social media and caused uproar among netizens.

The video was recorded by the girl’s mother and posted on her status.

In the video, the girl is seen smoking shisha and taking liquor from a tumbler as her mother shamelessly records her.

Netizens condemned the girl’s mother over poor parenting.

“These are the new genz parent and this is what they are turning the world too. Tell me when this little girl grows up… doing drugs will be legit to her,” an X user posted.

“This next generation will be something else. Worst than this present generation,’’ another user added.

Watch the video.

