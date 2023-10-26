Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Mount Kenya University Disciplinary Committee has summoned popular, Tiktoker Onyango Tate, to respond to allegations of inciting fellow students and members of the community, following some videos he posted on his Tiktok account.

Onyango was suspended from the institution for one semester, from September to December 2023, and warned that he risks being expelled if he continued posting inciting videos

In a widely circulated video, Onyango was seen displaying exam papers to a group of students, asking them how they thought they could become wealthy by answering baseless exam questions.

In another video, Onyango is seen mocking his business lecturer’s cheap car and wondering how he is teaching him business yet he cannot afford a good car.

