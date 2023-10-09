Monday, October 9, 2023 – President William Ruto may be planning to betray his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and the entire Mt. Kenya region.

This was revealed by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who alleged that Ruto is planning to shortchange the Mt Kenya region by having a handshake with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wamuchomba claimed there would be a handshake similar to the one between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader.

According to Wamuchomba, Mt. Kenya leaders are being played with claims that there is no political deal between Ruto and Raila.

Wamuchomba said it would be a matter of time before it eventually happens and that the Central region will stand to lose.

“The same handshake that happened last time is the same that will play out again.”

“But we, the people of Mt Kenya, are being told nothing is happening.”

“But some of the cards have been hidden so that we (Mt Kenya people) can be comfortable.”

“But plans are happening, and the handshake will happen; when it happens, the people of Mt Kenya Kenya will be left in the dark,” Wamuchomba said.

She claimed that the vote-rich region is only being managed, but eventually, the handshake will happen between Ruto and Raila.

“They pretended as if nothing was happening, and then we saw them together shaking hands on the stairs of Harambee House,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST