Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Gatundu South Constituency residents on Thursday organized a party to celebrate retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s birthday.

The residents, who were businessmen and women, displayed a cake that was decorated with the Kenyan flag theme, with one tire decorated with a court and tie.

The former president was, however, not present at the colourful party.

There were also soft dilutable drinks on the display.

The traders were in red-themed aprons, and hand scarfs written ‘Jubilee, Tuko Mbele pamoja’

Gatundu market was decorated with different coloured balloons and posters hung on the walls.

The posters had Uhuru’s picture and written, ‘Happy birthday’ with the Jubilee party logo, on the side.

They broke into song and dance in a celebratory mood.

Uhuru was born on October 26, 1961, he turns 62 today.

Here are the photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST.