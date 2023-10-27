Friday, October 27, 2023 – A man, who calls himself John-Paul Ugwu, has said that monogamy mostly produces a bunch of men who are “weaklings.”

He also advised men whose wives have an ‘annoying equality mentality’ to reset their brains with polygamy.

“It is easier to penetrate a man in monogamy than it is in polygamy,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Polygamy strengthen men while monogamy mostly produce bunch of men who are weaklings. That is why most religious faithfuls are against polygamy

“They want a type of marriage that would make it possible for their penetration to continue funding their enterprise. In monogamy, a man is already at war with his wife and when the center can not hold, things fall apart (Chinua Achebe) and when things fall apart, the enemy of men come in and conquer

“In as much as monogamy will continue to thrive, men will continue to be penetrated easily and that is why the first person the religious leaders make friend in a family is the woman. Once they capture your wife, you will likely dance to their tune because women are easily manipulated

“The biblical Serpent was so afraid that it never had any encounter with Adam but it achieved its aim 100% by capturing and manipulating Eve

“The enemy of Sampson were so afraid that they were many thousand miles away from Sampson but were so close with Delilah

“Religious monogamy is programed to manipulate men and send them to early grave

“If you must practice monogamy, try to be “polygamously” minded

“When you have a wife mostly those of you bloody emotional monogamist, be 1000miles ahead of your wife in both decision taking and making. My name is John-Paul Ugwu , a celebrity polygamous man in Africa. Shalom.”