Monday, October 09, 2023 – A police officer killed his 28-year-old wife, Nonkululeko Mtshweni, at a birthday party in Barberton, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said the suspect, Constable Lucky Sandlile Maduna, 38, is in police custody and is expected to apply for bail on October 11, 2023.

He said Maduna stabbed Nonkululeko to death with a broken bottle during a heated argument.

According to Raburabu, the couple attended a birthday celebration on October 3, 2023, when an argument ensued, and the man started slapping his wife.

The husband then allegedly went to his car and returned with a bottle, which he used to continue assaulting Nonkululeko.

He allegedly used the bottle to stab his wife in the neck until she was motionless.

Nonkululeko’s friend, Veronica Sithole, tried to intervene and was also severely stabbed in her face and neck.

She was airlifted to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Nonkululeko was declared deceased on the scene, and her husband was arrested.

The suspect is a constable and employed by SAPS Hazyview.