Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A man accused of conning a Dubai-based lady of Ksh 2.5 million before fleeing to Kenya was found dead in a rented bedsitter at Kiirua shopping centre in Meru County, days after landing in the country.

Kiirua East police boss Joseph Oduor confirmed Evan’s death while speaking to the press.

He said that on 2nd September 2023, they received a signal that a man had been found dead in his house at Kiirua shopping centre.

Police rushed to the scene and found his body hanging from the bathroom.

He had a curtain wire around his neck.

There was no money in the newly occupied house, nor was there any identification document.

Evans had rented a bedsitter at Kiirua shopping centre after landing from Dubai.

While there was no written suicide note explaining why he took his own life, police said they found some women’s clothes in the house.

His family identified the body two days later after they failed to reach him on the phone.

Before he died, he spent the night partying with friends.

A postmortem report ruled out suicide theory.

Police have since launched investigations into the deceased’s mysterious murder and interrogated several people.

It is believed that he might have been murdered.

