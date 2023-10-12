Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A South African man, Sithembiso Wiseman Mlambo, has been arrested for the murder of his 39-year-old wife, Sithembile Joyce Mlambo, in South Africa.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said the Mlambo,49, was intercepted by police while on his way to Ladysmith.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the accused was arrested on the N11 near the Collings Pass turn-off on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The arrest comes hours after police revealed that a warrant of arrest was out for the Osizweni resident.

Gwala said on May 29, 2023, Sithembile Joyce Mlambo had returned from work when she was accosted by her husband.

Mlambo was driving her vehicle in the Mndozo area when the suspect opened fire on her, Gwala said.

The victim, who was still in uniform, was declared dead at the scene.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday, October 13.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police were hard at work tracing suspects, including those wanted for gender-based violence and femicide-related crimes, as part of Operation Shanela.

Cele said police were conducting regular roadblocks, stop-and-searches, and tracing wanted suspects.