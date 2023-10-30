Monday, October 30, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has told the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to keep off the ongoing bipartisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and the opposition.

The talks, commonly known as the National Delegates Conference (NDC), are an initiative by Raila Odinga and President William Ruto to try to cool off political temperatures in the country after the disputed 2022 presidential election.

Among the five thematic areas discussed in the talks is how to reduce the cost of living in the country.

However, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said the World Bank and IMF are interested in joining the talks to water down the issues of the cost of living.

Raila, in a statement on Monday, urged the two institutions to keep off the talks, blaming them for the country’s bad economy.

“We express profound concern regarding the participation of institutions such as the World Bank and IMF for expert input. Their previous advice has contributed to the problems our nation faces today,” Raila said in a statement issued by ODM.

