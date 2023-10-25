Tuesday, October 25, 2023 – Disgraced Kenyan music producer, Magix Enga, has taken to social media to appeal for financial help after his music production career flopped.

Enga claimed that despite producing several hit songs among them the popular Miondoko song that is currently banging in clubs, he has not made any financial gains.

He further claimed that most of the artists he worked with took advantage of him after producing their hit songs.

Enga is currently jobless after shutting down his studio due to rent arrears.

He begged President William Ruto for a job to support his one-month-old son and urged other well-wishers to intervene.

When Enga was at the top of his career, he used to live large.

It is alleged that he wasted his fortunes on slay queens and alcohol.

He currently lives in Githurai 45 where he is struggling to make ends meet.

