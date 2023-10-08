Sunday, October 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has set targets for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi after expanding his mandate in Cabinet by appointing him the CS for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs; a docket that had been held by CS Alfred Mutua under Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office.

Speaking at Inyanza primary school in Vihiga County yesterday, Ruto tasked Mudavadi with improving Kenya’s diaspora relations in his new role as Foreign Affairs CS.

He stated that the government was keen on working towards promoting good relations with Kenya’s neighbours in Africa and beyond with a key focus on making Kenya a jewel in the international arena.

Ruto also wants Kenya to reclaim its international glory by promoting good governance for other countries.

The head of state further wants Kenya to be recognized as the proper and peaceful place to invest.

According to Ruto, investments will create more job opportunities, which will culminate in economic growth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST