Saturday, October 21, 2023 – American singer, Pink has announced that she will be stepping away from her tour for some time as she has a respiratory infection.

Pink shared the health update on social media, revealing her diagnosis and saying a doctor advised her to take a step back from performing.

The singer said she is postponing her upcoming Friday and Saturday shows in Vancouver, and wants to reschedule for another date when she’s feeling better.

Pink previously postponed two shows in Washington state earlier this week, explaining “family medical issues require our immediate attention.”

Now, Pink’s postponed four shows altogether this week and she’s not indicating when she may be back onstage. After Vancouver, her next scheduled gig is Wednesday in Denver, followed by a pair of shows in Kansas City.