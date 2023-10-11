Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Andrew Nyakundi, a DCI officer based in Kasarani, succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was shot on Sunday night when they raided the house of a notorious city gangster.

The slain detective was leading a group of 11 police officers during the raid when a fierce gun battle ensued.

He died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

3 of his colleagues also sustained gunshot wounds and are still admitted in hospital.

Andrew was a young detective.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleMANYORA warns RUTO of deadly consequences for side-lining GACHAGUA and embracing RAILA ODINGA
Next articleWe are tired of begging from RUTO’s government – Vocal UDA MP from Mt Kenya states.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply