Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Andrew Nyakundi, a DCI officer based in Kasarani, succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was shot on Sunday night when they raided the house of a notorious city gangster.

The slain detective was leading a group of 11 police officers during the raid when a fierce gun battle ensued.

He died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

3 of his colleagues also sustained gunshot wounds and are still admitted in hospital.

Andrew was a young detective.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.