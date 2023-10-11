Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Andrew Nyakundi, a DCI officer based in Kasarani, succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was shot on Sunday night when they raided the house of a notorious city gangster.
The slain detective was leading a group of 11 police officers during the raid when a fierce gun battle ensued.
He died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.
3 of his colleagues also sustained gunshot wounds and are still admitted in hospital.
Andrew was a young detective.
See his photos below.
