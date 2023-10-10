Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – A DCI officer succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Nairobi on Monday night after he was shot during a confrontation with a wanted gangster.

The deceased detective identified as Andrew Nyakundi raided the suspect’s house in the Sunton area in Kasarani on Sunday night with his colleagues.

The suspect, 23-year-old Duncan Ochieng, exchanged fire with 11 police officers who had been deployed to hunt him down.

Nyakundi was shot in the thigh and died out of complications after the bullet ruptured his nerves.

Some of his colleagues also sustained gunshot wounds and are still receiving treatment at Nairobi West Hospital.

A Ceska pistol was recovered from the slain thug.

The pistol had been stolen from a police officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit in Gem who had been assigned to guard the local National Cereals and Produce Board in Yala Town.

Duncan was a notorious thug behind violent robberies in the Kasarani area and its environs.

He had several gunshot wounds on his body, proving that he was a hardcore criminal.

In 2021, he was shot 9 times during a foiled robbery in Dandora but he managed to escape.

However, his proverbial forty days reached on Sunday night.

See his photos below.

Below are photos of the DCI officer who succumbed to injuries after he was shot by the slain thug.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.