Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Winnie Kinyua died at the hands of her abusive husband, weeks after giving birth.

According to social media activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora, Winnie died while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Her husband tried to cover up the death, but when Winnie’s distraught family demanded an autopsy, the truth was uncovered.

She had severe rib cage fractures and extensive internal organ damage.

Her husband is alleged to have subjected her to physical abuse and rushed to her hospital,l claiming she was complaining of a headache.

She suffered in silence at the hands of her abusive husband until her death.

What initially appeared to be natural death has now evolved into a homicide investigation.

Muthiora advised those who lose their loved ones to demand a postmortem examination always.

Below are photos of the deceased lady

