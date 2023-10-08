Sunday, 8 October 2023 – Several passengers were injured after a Tahmeed bus headed to Nairobi from Mombasa knocked and killed an elephant.

The driver is said to have been speeding when he collided with the elephant crossing the road into Tsavo East National Park on Saturday night.

Residents of Maungu area descended on the elephant before police arrived to restore order.

