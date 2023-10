Friday, October 13, 2023 – Actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daneil, turned a year older on October 10.

She had a party that was attended by her husband Ned Nwoko, their kids, wife of Senate President Ekaetta Akpabio, her mum, and others.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>