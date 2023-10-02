Monday, October 02, 2023 – Hollywood actor and comedian, Pete Davidson reportedly crashed the side of his car into a wall on Saturday, October 1.

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star was driving back from his show at LA venue ‘The Wiltern’ with four other people in the car when the accident occurred.

He reportedly departed The Wiltern at around 10pm and eyewitnesses say he ‘swiped his car against a wall’ while driving away.

Back in June, the LA County Attorney’s Office charged Pete with one count of reckless driving and he was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Photos show Pete’s car with large scrapes on the side.