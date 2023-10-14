Friday, October 13, 2023 – Peggy Ovire had some words for a follower who questioned her for not wearing her wedding ring.
The actress took to Instagram to show off her dancing skills.
In the video, her fingers were bare, with no jewellery in sight.
A follower reacted, asking about her wedding ring.
Peggy gave a curt reply, writing:
“Is your own missing?”
