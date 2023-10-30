Monday, October 30, 2023 – Renowned media and communications strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has urged former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, to stop using the name of former president Uhuru Kenyatta to push his own political agenda.

Last week, Maina announced that there will be a major ceremony in Thika on December 31st where Mt Kenya region residents will choose their political kingpin.

Maina further stated that Uhuru, who is currently the Mt Kenya region kingpin, will hand over the mantle to someone who will steer the community forward.

However, on Monday, Pauline urged Njenga to desist from using Uhuru‘s name since there is no such plan and urged Kenyans to treat Njenga’s statement with contempt.

“There are people spreading rumors and even going to the media to claim that Uhuru Kenyatta will attend a thanksgiving ceremony on 31st December at Thika Stadium, where he will hand over the Muthigi (the mantle of Kikuyu leadership) to someone.

“These are blatant lies! Uhuru is not in any way involved or associated with such an event, and people should stop using his name to push their own personal agendas,” Njoroge said on Monday.

