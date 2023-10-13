Friday, October 13, 2023 – Renowned communications expert, Pauline Njoroge, has questioned the silence of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party bloggers, who were praising President William Ruto after he won the 2022 presidential election.

According to Njoroge, the UDA bloggers were storming social media with gusto and praised Ruto terming him a doyen, genius, and all sorts of names in praise of the Head of state.

However, one year down the line, the inglorious bloggers have gone mute, forcing Pauline Njoroge to ask them why they went silent.

“Why are UDA bloggers so quiet lately? And why did they stop calling Ruto doyen?” she posed.

According to impeccable sources, most UDA bloggers are ashamed of defending Ruto, since many of them were left out of the recent government appointments and are contemplating joining the opposition and campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who may challenge Ruto again during the 2027 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST