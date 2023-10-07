Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Paul Pogba has reportedly tested positive for testosterone again following analysis of his B sample having initially failed a drugs test last month.

The Juventus midfielder returned the positive result after Juventus’ first game of the season against Udinese on August 20, a game in which he did not play.

The Frenchman was subsequently suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal on an initial precautionary basis and given three days to request his B sample, which has now produced the same result, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The maximum suspension in such cases is four years – an initial two-year ban, which can be doubled if it is proven that the substance was taken deliberately.

Mail Sport reported last month that Pogba had called for counter-analysis following his positive test, with a prosecution process to start in the event of a second failed test, possibly resulting in dismissal, plea bargaining or a trial before a tribunal.

Pogba’s representative Rafael Pimenta said at the time: ‘We are waiting for the counter analysis and until then we can’t say anything.

‘The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules.’

The player’s future at Juventus is yet unclear, with the Turin-based outfit thought to be prepared to suspend his wages should proceedings against him begin following the positive result.

Should Pogba receive a ban, his contract with the Serie A giants could be terminated.

A previous statement from Juventus confirmed the initial positive test.

The statement read: ‘Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023.

‘The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.’