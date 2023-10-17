Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Jada Pinkett Smith’s brother, Caleeb Pinkett, is going through a breakup.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Caleeb’s wife Patricia Pinkett filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple had been married since 2006 and separated in February 2020, the court documents show.

Patricia cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Caleeb, an actor and producer, shares an 11-year-old daughter with Patricia, Caila Koren Pinkett.

Patricia is requesting that the former couple share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, while also requesting spousal support from Caleeb and for the court to terminate its ability to award Caleeb spousal support.

Patricia was close to Caleeb’s sister Jada and her family. Back in May, she shared a photo with Jada to her Instagrak page. The post was a selfie with her soon-to-be ex-sister-in-law.

“Nothing But Extreme Gratitude For My Soul Sis @jadapinkettsmith,” she wrote in the caption to that post. “Love You To Infinity And Beyond.”

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares eldest son Trey Smith, interacted with Patricia on social media in May as well.

“She cute!!!” Sheree, 55, wrote in a comment on a photo of Patricia at a music festival.

News of Caleeb’s impending divorce comes just days after Jada, 52, revealed in an interview on the Today show that she and Will, 55, have been separated for seven years.