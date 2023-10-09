Monday, October 9, 2023 – Popular city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, has again stirred controversy, following his recent remarks in church.

Ng’ang’a criticized a follower who offered him Ksh 500 for prayers.

He bragged that Ksh 500 cannot even fuel his car.

“There is another who gave me KSh 500 and told me to remember his children, his grandchildren. KSh 500! How will I remember them? KSh 500! You can’t even fuel your car with KSh 500. Maybe a motorcycle,” he ranted.

Ng’ang’a’s remarks have sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with most people calling him out for turning his church into a business.

Prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi was among those who called out Pastor Ng’ang’a after the video went viral.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, “ What religion does this miscreant preach? He is very abusive and dismissive of the congregation… so why do they go to his church?”.

Watch the viral video.

