Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Neno Evangelism Ministry lead Pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, has attacked President William Ruto over what he termed as ‘overburdening Kenyans with taxes’

In one of his sermons in his church along Haile Selassie Road in Nairobi last weekend, Pastor Ng’ang’a asserted that church leaders who dare to speak truth to power often find their churches facing closures.

Ng’ang’a, as a man of God, emphasized his commitment to speaking the truth and openly challenged the government to close his church if they so desired.

“I am speaking the truth as an apostle. The state of the economy is dire, yet you are spending public funds recklessly. Taxes keep rising, and when someone criticizes, you shut down their church. If you want, you can come and shut down mine!” Pastor Ng’ang’a said.

The pastor further voiced his concern that the current tax burden on Kenyan citizens is excessively high.

“When I preach, I will speak out and say what is right. I will speak the truth, and I solemnly swear before God. Some of you are leading this nation astray, while the iron is in the fire,” the pastor asserted.

“I speak as an apostle. You are playing with God, and He will remove you from the fire.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST