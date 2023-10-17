Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – New Life Prayer Centre and Church’s leader, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, can now breathe a sigh of relief.

This is after the Senate AdHoc Committee investigating the deaths in Shakahola cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The Senator Danson Mungatana-led committee visited the church’s expansive compound in Mavueni and was amazed by what they saw.

Speaking to the media after the fact-finding mission, Mungatana explained that Odero was not a suspect in the deaths but a person of interest following his links to controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie.

He observed that after walking into the compound, they did not find a morgue where dead congregants were being taken, with Odero stating that the alleged morgue is a power distribution and control room for the church.

“We were told there is a mortuary, graves, let’s go and see, we want to know the connection with the person we suspect and what we’ve seen even at that restaurant. So, for the other matters that they tell people to pray until they die, they are not here.”

“We write what we see. He is not a suspect in this issue. Our committee takes evidence, and anyone mentioned becomes a person of interest,” Mungatana said.

Pastor Ezekiel invited the committee to dispel all the false claims against them.

He said all the committee had observed at the place would be written and presented to the whole country.

