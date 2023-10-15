Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Controversial televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre opened up for the first time about his immense wealth during the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee probing the Shakahola deaths.

Speaking before the committee on Friday, Pastor Ezekiel attributed his wealth to church funding, adding that the vehicles and houses he uses are all owned by the church.

He listed all properties owned by the church which includes an international school in Kilifi County.

The evangelist revealed that the school encompasses an Olympic-standard swimming pool and modern laboratories which he said are way better than laboratories found in some of the universities in Kenya.

Odero also disclosed that the church owns a modern hotel that operates on a 24-hour basis. He added that the hotel was mainly built to feed church members.

“A nine and half-acre dam has also been built by church offerings and acts as a source of water for Kilifi residents,” the Pastor revealed.

“I urge the government with humility to come and verify what am saying,” Ezekiel noted.

On the other hand, he detailed that the church has sponsored over 200 children who are currently in different Secondary Schools.

When questioned on his personal wealth, the apostle refuted claims of purchasing personal properties using congregants’ funds, clarifying that he practices chicken-rearing to fund his children’s education and other personal projects.

“I don’t use church money for personal benefits. I have told my wife and children that nobody will benefit from church money,” he stated.

The Ad-hoc committee headed by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana is probing the circumstances leading to the deaths of followers of controversial Good News International Church preacher Paul Mackenzie, who is presently in police custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST