Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Embattled televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church has surprised Kenyans.

This is after he vowed never to charge students in his international school any fee going forward.

Speaking during his last church service, the pastor announced that it would be free for all needy students in the country and abroad with Kilifi residents getting preferential treatment.

“Therefore, Kilifi International School will not charge any fee. Besides that, it will not be a normal school, we will not go back to the local curriculum we will stick to the international one,” he stated.

The move comes after a Senate Committee probing the infamous Shakahola massacre visited Ezekiel’s mega church in connection to the massacre and were amazed by what they saw.

Odero revealed that priority would be given to students from needy families whose parents struggle to pay school fees.

He added that the student’s performance would also be factored in when selecting students to be admitted to the school.

“You find some students are bright but no one will help them. Kilifi International School is here to help, they will not pay for anything including food and accommodation. This is our sacrifice for the month of October,” he remarked.

He disclosed that those who have already paid the fee will be allowed to continue with their studies but will not be charged for subsequent school terms.

The televangelist revealed that the idea to offer free education to the needy came to him through God who asked him to sacrifice more for the community.

Pastor Ezekiel has been in the spotlight for various reasons among them his extensive piece of land in Kilifi County that hosts his mega church and other buildings.

The pastor’s property sits on 65 acres and features hotels, malls, and a helipad.

Odero has also not been shy to state that his multi-million investment is set to uplift the economy of the Coast region, including his Kilifi International School which charges over Sh200,000 per term.

