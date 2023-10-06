Friday, October 6, 2023 – New Life International Prayer Centre Pastor Ezekiel Odero on Thursday almost broke into tears after police banned him from holding a crusade in Kilifi County.

Pastor Odero had organized a 5-day crusade but police barricaded the road leading to the venue.

Pastor Ezekiel, who was speaking emotionally, wondered what wrong he had done to warrant such actions from the police.

“Today, I was not even allowed to reach Kilifi. There was a police barricade just before the bridge, searching every vehicle to ensure I didn’t get to Kilifi. Searching every vehicle just for Pastor Ezekiel not to get to Kilifi is not good in your land. Kenya, what wrong did I do to you,” Pastor Ezekiel said

He told the congregation that he had been going through difficult times in his quest to preach the gospel in the area.

The popular cleric said he had successfully distributed food to the residents, but when it came to the crusade, the police could not allow him to preach to the people.

“When I arrived, I was not allowed to cross. A victim in your own country. The other day, we gave food openly, and we preached openly. Why do you have to treat your children this way? Some of you don’t know what we go through,” he said.