Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Gigi Hadid has broken her silence on Hamas’ attacks on Israel which left at least 1,400 Israelis and Palestinians dead.

The supermodel, 28, whose father Mohamed, 74, is of Palestinian origin, took to Instagram to condemn Hamas for ‘terrorizing innocent people’ under the Free Palestine movement’ before sending love and support to her Palestinian and Jewish friends.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas after the militant group launched a series of attacks on Saturday which killed more than 1,000 people.

Hadid wrote: ‘My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children.

‘I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.

‘I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.

‘The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.’

‘The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic.

‘If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loves ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength – whoever and wherever you are.

‘There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born

‘I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.’

Both Gigi and supermodel sister Bella Hadid, 27, are vocal in their support for the Palestinian cause and have attended marches and demonstrations.

Mohamed Hadid is a Palestinian born in Nazareth in November 1948, four months after his city was captured by Israeli forces. The family fled to Syria, and ultimately to Washington DC. He has Jordanian and American citizenship.

He shares Gigi, Bella, and son Anwar, 24, with ex-wife, Dutch former model, Yolanda Hadid. He is also father to daughters Alana, 38, and Marielle, 43, with ex-wife Mary Butler.