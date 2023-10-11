Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A video has shown the heart wrenching moment a Palestinian doctor discovered the body of her husband was amongst the dead at the hospital she works in.

Footage shared on social media showed the woman running outside the entrance of the hospital after discovering her husband’s death.

The video, captured by Palestinian journalist Hani Aburezeq, was filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Monday, October 9.

According to reports, the woman had been helping Palestinian patients injured in Israeli airstrikes when she discovered her husband had died in the hospital.

‘My husband was martyred,’ she can be heard yelling in horror as another woman embraces her.

It is one of the most devastating videos to have emerged online since the Israeli army began pounding the Gaza Strip.

Entire neighbourhoods have been wiped out, with residential buildings reduced to nothing more but rubble. Israel’s response comes after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday kidnapping and killing hundreds of civilians.

More than 700 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since Saturday, with at least 91 of them children, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.

Watch the video below